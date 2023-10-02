How to survive student loan payments resuming, from a Minnesota financial counselor

As of Oct. 1, more than 800,000 Minnesotans are starting to pay back federal student loans worth $27 billion for the first time in three years.

According to the state’s Office of Higher Education, the median debt for a Minnesotan who has a bachelor’s degree with student-loan debt was $23,858 in 2021.

In late June, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which would have canceled loans for millions across the country. Now those with debt need to rearrange their budgets to make room for new bills.

MPR News Host Cathy Wurzer brought a few questions from borrowers to Kim Miller, a certified financial counselor with LSS Financial Counseling.

How different is student-loan counseling from other debt counseling that you do?

I think what makes student-loan counseling unique is that for the majority of borrowers, they have federal student loans and there are a lot of different nuances and intricacies regarding the federal student loan program, regarding what type of loan they might have.

They also have access to a lot of different programs and repayment options that typical, normal unsecured debt does not usually so through the federal student loan program, people may have access to Public Service Loan Forgiveness, or different discharge or cancellation programs.

And then, especially with student loans through the federal program, they have access to the income-driven repayment option, which is a different way to repay their student loan debt over time.

Where do I start? What's the first step toward rearranging your budget to include these student loan repayments?

Regarding their own personal finances, we always encourage people just to take a look at what's going on. A lot of times when I talk to people, I hear, “well, I kind of know what my bills are,” but they have never, in recent months, put everything down on paper.

So if someone doesn’t know where to start, I say, get out piece of paper, an old notebook, spreadsheet, sometimes there's phone apps that can help things get organized — but let's take a look at what's coming in. How often does it come in? Do you have steady income through a paycheck? Or do you have a side gig income that comes periodically?

Write down what's actually coming in regarding income, and then write down your main living expenses. Everyone can normally list off what their main bills are regarding housing, transportation, that type of thing.

It's those extra things that kind of catch people off guard, the things that may not happen once a month, but happen every so often, like clothes, or an emergency or insurance coming due.

The second thing is once you write down all your major income and bills, then take a look at wherever you spend. How do you spend your money? Through a debit card or credit card, look at financial institutions statements, look at the past month or two to kind of see what trends they're seeing and where's the money going.

When you put that into categories, then you can see trends or habits that might be built into overall spending and you can see how you can squish your student loan payment back into your budget.

If I start on a SAVE plan, can I switch to a different one later?

The SAVE plan is the newest income-driven repayment option for federal student loans. People who were previously in what was the REPAYE option automatically got shifted into the SAVE plan and then borrowers can also opt into it online, too.

If you go to studentaid.gov, that is the one-stop shop for your federal student loans. You can log in and then you'll be able to look at what the payment might be like for you.

But the thing with federal student loans is you're never locked into a payment plan. Once you sign up for it, you're not locked into it for life. You are free to change your plan based on circumstances.

There's a great online simulator tool that's available on studentaid.gov, that you'll be able to see all your different repayment options. So for some people, the SAVE plan will work for them, and they can switch to it. And then later on, if something changes or income increases, or you know their circumstances change, they are free to change to a different plan in the future.

I don't make enough money to pay my monthly payment. Can I refinance?

So with federal student loans, there are so many different options regarding repayment and potentially putting it on pause through a deferment or forbearance. We do normally encourage people to try to keep it within the federal student loan program because you have so many other options, like I said, through a future Public Service Loan Forgiveness or other type of programs available and benefits through that.

Refinancing means they would pick a private student loan company, and that is usually credit based and then you're at the mercy at whatever the lender is willing to do for you. So a lot of times, that may not even be an option for people.

And so what we recommend is if you have federal student loans, and you're struggling to make your payments, look at an income-driven repayment plan, especially if your income has decreased since the payment pause because you may be surprised that the payment might be much lower than what you are anticipating.

For many more Minnesotans and people nationwide, they’re finding that their payment might be zero under the the new SAVE plan. And as I always like to say, $0 payments count as payments under federal student loan programs.

Contact your loan servicer and see what options might be available. See if they can take a temporary deferment — it'll buy you some time to assess your overall financial situation. You can always give us a call at LSS. We offer free student-loan counseling and repayment assistance for Minnesotans so that we can help assess your situation too.

Should I prioritize credit card debt or student loans?

I always say, like, what is your main priority? What is going to be your biggest motivation? And so for some people, paying off student loans is the more motivating factor, they might want to just go ahead and pay them off and they're motivated to do that and they're going to stick with it, which is great.

If you want to go just pure interest savings wise, I would always compare what interest rates you are paying on your student loans versus credit cards. Credit cards tend to be a much higher interest rate and so that might save you potentially money in the long run if you pay off your credit cards faster.

Credit card interest is also calculated a little bit differently because it's like interest on interest after a while so it can grow a little bit faster than what student loans can as well.

Ultimately it comes down to what is going to be motivating for you the most. But if you want to just look at straight-up savings, interest wise, putting that extra money towards credit card debt might be saving more money in the long run.

