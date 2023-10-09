Meet our new team working to strengthen coverage of Native communities

It is Indigenous Peoples Day in the state of Minnesota. For the first time, it’s being marked as a state holiday. It’s a celebration of the vibrant and diverse cultures of the people native to the United States.

Minnesota is on Anishinaabe and Dakota land, and today there are 11 tribal nations in Minnesota.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked with our new Native News team about the holiday and their new initiative.

MPR News is launching a Native News Journalism Initiative with senior editor Leah Lemm (Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe) and reporter Melissa Olson (Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe) to strengthen Native coverage across our region.

MPR’s mission is “Creating the future of public media by amplifying voices to inform, include, and inspire.” We believe Minnesota thrives when all voices are heard, including Native voices.

The Native News Journalism Initiative will report on Native topics, utilizing web, radio, video, and social media. The Native News team will consult with tribal communities, elders, story-sharers, culture bearers, and media experts to strengthen Native coverage across our region.

Additionally, the team will collaborate with newsroom colleagues to reduce barriers for all MPR News coverage of Native communities and people.

The Native News Journalism Initiative aims to fulfill MPR’s mission by ensuring the inclusion of Native voices and, beyond that, by making Native voices a vibrant and crucial part of MPR’s coverage.

“Trust is paramount to what we’re accomplishing here. We come to MPR News with years and years of experience and a lifetime in Native communities around this state so I do think it is really important for our coverage. I look forward to building even more relationships and strengthening them as we go along,” Lemm said.

