Celebrations of Indigenous Peoples Day begin throughout Minnesota

The second Monday of October is now officially recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day in Minnesota.

Legislation newly passed this year eliminated Columbus Day as a holiday and requires schools to observe the new holiday.

Schools that choose to remain open will need to devote at least one hour to informing students about the holiday’s significance. The legislation came after years of advocacy by tribal nations in Minnesota.

As the sun rose Monday morning, people gathered at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis for a ceremony to celebrate the day. Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan were also present at the ceremony.

In St. Paul, an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harriet Island Regional Park will include music, a fashion show and traditional lacrosse, among other activities.

The city of Duluth will host a celebration at City Hall starting at 11 a.m.

And there’s a street celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day in Grand Rapids from noon to 9 p.m.

Minneapolis Community and Technical College will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day with events thorough the day, including Mariah Gladstone, the founder of the online cooking show “Indigikitchen” as a keynote speaker at 6 p.m. at the Ostrander Auditorium.

The city of Minneapolis will close its offices in observances of the state holiday.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan join an Indigenous Peoples Day Sunrise Ceremony at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis on Monday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

