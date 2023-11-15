Superintendent: Rochester Public Schools faces $10M in cuts after failed referendum

Teachers around Minnesota are negotiating their contracts and many are holding walkouts to raise awareness for issues like pay and class sizes.

Educators with Anoka-Hennepin Public School District plan to walk out at the end of their scheduled day each Wednesday, until they reach an agreement. The district is the largest in the state.

In Rochester, Minn., the Post Bulletin reported that more than 300 people marched before Tuesday night’s school board meeting in support of limiting class sizes. Their contract negotiations could be tricky this year.

Voters last week narrowly rejected a levy that would have provided $10 million in funding for technology and freed up money for other spending.

During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Kent Pekel read from a letter to parents and staff, “Unfortunately, given the defeat of the technology referendum last week, making the case to our community for increased investment in education is not our most immediate task. Instead, we must now focus on finding ways to cut and balance the district’s budget for the 2024-2025 school year and the years that immediately follow.”

He said the district will now have to cut at least $10 million from its budget for the next school year. In the last two years, the district has already cut more than $20 million. Superintendent Kent Pekel joined MPR News guest host Catharine Richert.

Superintendent Kent Pekel listens during a Rochester Public Schools board meeting in Rochester, Minn., on July 27, 2021. Evan Frost | MPR News 2021



