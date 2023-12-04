Kerri Miller and two book lovers share their favorite books of 2023
What book did you read this year that you immediately recommended to all your friends?
That was the topic MPR News host Kerri Miller tackled Monday at 9 a.m. for a special live edition of her regular Friday show, Big Books and Bold Ideas. Instead of chatting with an author, Miller took calls and chatted with Glory Edim, the founder of Well-Read Black Girl, and Julie Buckles, the owner of Honest Dog Books in Bayfield, Wis.
Before the show, we asked our social media followers what their favorite books of the year were and the top responses were: “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, “Tom Lake” by Anna Patchett and “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver.
Kerri’s picks
“State of Wonder” by Ann Patchett
“The Unwinding of the Miracle: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes After” by Julie Yip-Williams
“The Last Ranger” by Peter Heller
Julie’s picks
“Good Night, Irene” by Luis Alberto Urrea
“Bel Canto” by Ann Patchett
“The Paris Bookseller” by Kerri Maher
“The Diary of a Bookseller” by Shaun Bythell
“You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir” by Maggie Smith
“The River: A Novel” by Peter Heller
Glory’s picks
“Company: Stories” by Shannon Sanders
“Witness” by Jamel Brinkley
“The Fraud” by Zadie Smith
“The Color Purple” by Alice Walker
“Family Lore” by Elizabeth Acevedo
“The Unsettled” by Ayana Mathis
Caller’s picks
“Winter’s Song: A Hymn to the North” by TD Mischke
“Foster” by Claire Keegan
“West with Giraffes: A Novel” by Lynda Rutledge
“Angry Water” by Allen Theisen
“The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson
“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
“The Jungle Book: by Rudyard Kipling
“Mr. Texas: A Novel” by Lawrence Wright
“Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America” by Heather Cox Richardson
“The Measure” by Nikki Erlick
“A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan
“Whiskey When We’re Dry: A Novel” by John Larison
