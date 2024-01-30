Police begin eviction of Camp Nenookaasi, residents say they had little notice

Minneapolis Police have begun removing camp residents from the relocated Camp Nenookaasi about a month after the previous site had been cleared.

Camp organizer Christine Crabtree told MPR News that around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, unmarked police cars began forming a perimeter around the encampment at 26th Street and 14th Avenue in Minneapolis.

Crabtree said there is a significant police presence on Bloomington Avenue where it intersects 27th Avenue, 26th Avenue and 25th Avenue.

Ward 9 council member Jason Chavez is escorted by Minneapolis police to a perimeter away from Camp Nenookaasi on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

This follows an apparent shooting of a 29-year-old man at the camp Monday night. Crabtree said the person involved in the shooting had been a source of conflict for the past several weeks and that people at the camp called 911 for help removing the individual.

At a press conference after evictions began, Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette said the shooting was one factor in the city’s decision to close the camp. Another was the outbreak of a stomach virus there last week, Barnette said.

“We cannot ignore the public safety concerns at these large encampments or the health concerns associated with the large encampments.”

Director of Public Works Margaret Anderson Kelliher said the city will not permit another large encampment from forming. She said it will cite anyone who returns to the site for trespassing and is working with community partners to find shelter and housing placements for residents.

Kelliher said there have routinely been 80 to 90 shelter beds available since the camp formed in January. She said about 25 people have been staying overnight at the camp.

When news of the eviction spread, community members arrived on the scene to help residents of the camp to move belongings, though significantly fewer are available compared to when the previous eviction occurred on Jan. 4, according to MPR News staff on the scene.

Crabtree says city officials told organizers on Jan. 5 that an eviction was imminent but the city would provide a notice. A later conversation with the city also led them to believe an eviction would happen.

The city says crews will wait until people at the encampment have had ample time to gather their things. As of 11:00 a.m., three residents had left the camp.

