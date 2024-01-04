As Minneapolis officials prepare to clear Camp Nenookaasi, residents pack up

People living at an encampment in south Minneapolis are preparing to leave Thursday — the day the city plans to close the camp. More than 100 people have been living in tents and other temporary structures at Camp Nenookaasi for months.

Residents of the camp, located near the intersection of 23rd Street and 13th Avenue in the East Phillips neighborhood, were folding tents and gathering belongings after a pre-dawn breakfast. The mood was somber then purposeful as the sun came up.

An eviction notice left by the City of Minneapolis hangs outside the entrance to Camp Nenookaasi in the morning on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News Sagwant Butcher, a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, carries her belongings out of Camp Nenookaasi, where she had been living for the past month, on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News Sagwant Butcher brushes off her stuffed elephant, which she named Hierophant, as she packs her belongings at Camp Nenookaasi. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Late last week, Minneapolis officials set the latest date for closure of the camp for Thursday morning. The city had previously delayed the closing twice because it was working to find places for camp residents to live, at least temporarily.

Camp organizer Nicole Mason said she will continue to work on their behalf.

“My goal and their goal have not changed. They all want housing. We want the healing center. They want recovery,” Mason said.

Many people in the camp struggle with opioid use disorder. A city of Minneapolis spokesperson said in a statement earlier in the week that dozens of former Nenookaasi residents are in more stable housing situations.

Nenookaasi Camp organizer Nicole Mason holds a bundle of burning sage as she walks through the encampment in the morning on Thursday in Minneapolis. Ben Hovland | MPR News Sagwant Butcher's belongings are stacked outside the gate surrounding Camp Nenookaasi on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News Volunteers help load Camp Nenookaasi residents' belongings into a U-Haul truck on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

For many residents, their next move is unknown. Some may take their belongings to another location nearby, others may relocate to one of the shelter beds provided by the city and county. A city spokesperson previously said that local shelters will make 90 beds available to camp residents.

Two residents of the camp tried to stop the closure, but a federal judge denied their request for a halt late Wednesday. The residents said in part that the eviction would affect their health and that there were no clear plans to preserve their belongings.