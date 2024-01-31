Minneapolis City Council committee to hear update on now-cleared Nenookaasi encampment

A south Minneapolis city lot that had sheltered homeless people for much of January was empty Wednesday morning, after the city evicted its residents Tuesday for trespassing.

It’s unclear where those who were living in Camp Nenookaasi have gone, but former camp residents and their supporters are expected to attend a city council public health and safety committee meeting Wednesday afternoon. There, city officials are expected to provide more details on the closure and efforts to get residents into shelters.

Camp Nenookaasi sprung up at East 26th Street and 14th Avenue South after the city closed its original iteration on Jan. 4. Both times, city officials cited public safety concerns. This time, they also pointed to a recent stomach virus outbreak and a non-fatal shooting early Monday morning.

Though the city notified residents they were trespassing and that a closure was imminent when they first resettled on the lot and in the weeks after, camp organizers said the city didn’t give them adequate warning.

Minneapolis police showed up Tuesday morning and began telling residents they had 90 minutes to pack up and leave. It took well into the evening for the camp to clear out.

It had housed predominantly Native people and was set up to be a safe and culturally responsive place for people, particularly with substance use disorders who were not willing to live in traditional shelter settings, where drug use is often prohibited. Camp organizers supplied overdose reversal drugs and worked with social service organizations and the city to find treatment and housing for about 130 residents over the course of five months.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Operations Officer Margaret Anderson Kelliher estimated there were 25 people who were still living in the relocated camp. Organizer Christin Crabtree estimated about 100 were living there at the time of the closure.

This is a developing story. MPR News reporters Jon Collins and Matt Sepic contributed to this report.