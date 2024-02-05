Minnesotan and Semisonic front man Dan Wilson wins 3rd Grammy Award

Minnesotan Dan Wilson took home the award for Best Country Song at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The songwriter and Semisonic front man won for “White Horse,” which he co-wrote with singer Chris Stapleton.

They were up against Tyler Childers’ “In Your Love,” Brandy Clark’s “Buried,” Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” and Dolly Parton’s “The Last Thing On My Mind.”

Wilson was also nominated for Song of the Year for “Butterfly,” co-written with Jon Batiste.

They lost in that category against Bille Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” that was featured on the Barbie soundtrack.

The win was Wilson’s third Grammy. He won Song of the Year in 2006 for “Not Ready to Make Nice” with the Chicks and in 2011 for Album of the Year for “21” with Adele.

In October, he spoke with MPR News about his songwriting process.

“I try to kind of bring myself to the session, my own sense of what might be a good idea, what I’d like to hear them say in a song — what I’d like to hear from them as a fan almost,” he said.

Wilson is up for an Oscar next month for his songwriting work on the movie “American Symphony.”