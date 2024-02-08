New ‘green bank’ for climate projects set to launch this year

Minnesota’s first-ever “green bank” launches this year. The Minnesota Climate Innovation Finance Authority will distribute funding for green energy and other climate-friendly projects. The first projects from the $45 million pool could be funded early this summer.

MnCIFA currently has a Request for Information out that will be used to inform its future investment strategy.

For more on the green bank is Pete Klein, interim executive director for the Minnesota Climate Innovation Finance Authority.

