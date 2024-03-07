Legislation would create temporary licenses for cannabis businesses in Minnesota

Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management is proposing changes to the state’s marijuana law, including one that would allow the issuance of a set number of temporary licenses.

Those licenses would cover everything from cultivation to testing to retail and delivery operations.

The goal of issuing those temporary licenses, the office said, would be to give those businesses “the clarity they need to establish business operations and be prepared for market launch” once regulatory rules are finalized, likely in 2025.

The legislation proposed Thursday, if passed, would set the numbers of temporary licenses — including up to 50 retail licenses.

They’d only go to so-called “social equity” applicants — through a lottery, if there are more applicants than licenses available.

The legislation says social equity applicants would include people who were convicted of selling or possessing cannabis prior to May 2023; military veterans; long-standing residents of census areas with poverty rates of 20 percent or more; and farmers who face barriers to education or employment, among other qualifications.

Among other proposed changes, the legislation would:

Create a single supply chain for both medical and adult-use cannabis in Minnesota. The Office of Cannabis Management said that would “help lower costs for both medical patients and adult-use consumers, streamline the licensing process, and prevent unnecessary future disruption to the industry as seen in other states where the supply chains merge post market launch.”

Accelerate the transition of the existing Office of Medical Cannabis and enforcement functions into the Office of Cannabis Management.

