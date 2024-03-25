Staying safe while shoveling wet, heavy snow

Have you heard the term “heart attack snow?” It’s a real thing, unfortunately.

Shoveling heavy snow can put you at higher risk of heart attack or cardiac arrest. Mayo Clinic cardiologist Dr. Vanayak Nagaraja joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer and shared how to keep yourself safe as you clean up from the storm.

Here are tips from the Mayo Clinic:

Be heart conscious

If you have a history of heart problems and are currently inactive, it’s best to speak with your health care provider before shoveling. Additionally, don’t shovel while smoking, eating or after consuming caffeine; this may place extra stress on your heart.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Dress warm



Wear several layers of clothing. You can always remove a layer if needed.

Drink plenty of water

Remaining hydrated during cold-weather months is just as important as during warm-weather months.

Warm up your arms and legs

Stretch your arms and legs before beginning to shovel. You are less likely to injure muscles when they are warm.

Take it slow

Pace yourself and take breaks if you need to. Safety is more important than speed.

Protect your back

Bend at the knees, not the back. Lift with your legs bent, stand with your feet hip-width apart for balance and keep the shovel close to your body.

Also, don’t pick up too much snow at once; use a small shovel or fill up a large shovel no more than half way.

Shovel while snow is fresh

Freshly fallen snow is lighter than snow that has started melting.

Listen to your body

This is the most important snow shoveling tip. If something feels abnormal, or if you’re tired, it’s time to stop.

If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911 immediately.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.