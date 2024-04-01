Local journalist featured in ‘Quiet on Set,’ bombshell docuseries on alleged abuse at Nickelodeon

The new documentary “Quiet on Set: The Dark Sides of Kids TV” is creating shockwaves, exposing open secrets of abuse and harassment at Nickelodeon.

The docuseries created by Investigation Discovery will have a fifth bonus episode airing next Sunday, April 7.

The series talks to producers, writers and actors who were part of some of the most iconic children’s shows in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

It pulls back the curtain on the empire built by producer Dan Schneider, and the culture he created that includes allegations of abuse, sexism and inappropriate dynamics with underage stars.

Also featured in the documentary, is Rick Ellis. A Minnesota freelance journalist, who was one of the few writing about what was happening at Nickelodeon. Ellis is the journalist behind “All Your Screens” and he joined MPR News Host Cathy Wurzer.

