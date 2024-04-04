Red and blue pitches for electric vehicles?
A red and blue sales pitch for electric vehicles?
That’s what some EV dealers are doing right here in Minnesota to convince prospective EV buyers of different political affiliations.
Dan Gearino visited two dealerships in areas with different political leanings and wrote about what he saw for Inside Climate News.
To hear the full conversation, click play on the audio player above or subscribe to the Climate Cast podcast.
