Climate denialism mapped to geography and political affiliation

Paul Huttner and Ngoc Bui
A recent study shows nearly 15 percent of Americans “do not believe in climate change.”

So, what drives climate denialism in the U.S.?

Joshua Newell is a professor and co-director of the Center for Sustainable Systems. He was one of the authors of this research and broke down his findings.

To hear the full conversation, click play on the audio player above or subscribe to the Climate Cast podcast.

