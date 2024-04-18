As hurricanes get more powerful, some scientists suggest a new category six
Hurricanes are getting so strong that some scientists say we should add a Category 6 to the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale.
That’s out of a recent study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences looking at the link between stronger hurricanes and climate change.
Senior Climate Reporter Andrew Freedman wrote about it for Axios.
To hear the full conversation, click play on the audio player above or subscribe to the Climate Cast podcast.
Create a More Connected Minnesota
MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.