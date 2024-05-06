State of Democra-Z: Campus protests point to war as top of mind for young voters

Over the past couple weeks, protests at universities here in Minnesota and around the country have dominated headlines. Students who are involved want their institutions to cut financial ties to Israel or meet other demands related to bringing an end to the Israel-Hamas war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Both candidates for President have spoken out about the protests. President Joe Biden said in remarks that he values free speech but said “dissent must never lead to disorder.” Former President Donald Trump praised the police response in New York.

For more on the political importance of the protests and other top issues, MPR News host Cathy Wurzer turned to two young voters who follow politics closely. Maddie Christensen is a former leader of the College Democrats chapter at Hamline University in St. Paul. And Ruth Hailey is president of the College Republicans at St. Olaf in Northfield.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

