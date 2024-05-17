The college class of 2024 reflects on their unique college experience

The class of 2024 may be one of the most unique college classes. Many of them were high school seniors in 2020 and didn’t get a high school graduation.

They then entered college in the height of the pandemic, starting school entirely online. Additionally, they were experiencing fallout from the murder of George Floyd, increasing climate disasters and most recently campus protests surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.

Despite all of that, the class of 2024 has a diploma in hand. MPR News producers Aleesa Kuznetsov and Josh Cobb talked to several college graduates across Minnesota who reflected on their college experience.

Alyssa Schmidt, University of Minnesota Twin-Cities

Aaliyah Demry, St. Cloud State University

Abdul-Hakeem Mustapha, St. Cloud State University

Genesis Maravilla Fernandez, University of Minnesota Twin-Cities

Abby Vela, University of Minnesota Twin-Cities

Thea Wangsness, University of Minnesota Twin-Cities

To provide more insight on the class of 2024, Evan Johnson joined MPR News Host Cathy Wurzer. Johnson is the associate director of Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Minnesota's MLK program and is also an academic advisor.

