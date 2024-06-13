’Deeply troubling:’ Professors send letter, petition over hiring process of U Holocaust Center director

A hiring controversy at the University of Minnesota is getting widespread attention in the academic world. A group of professors at the University of Minnesota are calling on the administration to follow through on a job offer to a scholar whose hiring it recently froze.

Raz Segal is an Israeli historian who was offered a position at the helm of the U of M’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies. But because of an article he’d written where he called Israel’s siege of Gaza a genocide, two board members of the center resigned, and The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas protested the choice along with other Jewish community members. They argue that Segal’s views are extreme and that he had justified Hamas’ October 7th attack on Israel.

In an interview with MPR News, Segal, who is Jewish himself, said that is not true, “I have said exactly the opposite. I’ve described the Hamas-led attack on Israel as a case of mass murder, as war crimes, as crimes against humanity. I’ve been very clear on this for months and months on end.”

The U said in a statement that it is considering the views of those who objected to Segal’s appointment. For his part, Segal said he’s still interested in the position if the University decides to “unpause.”

Hundreds of professors have signed a letter condemning the university’s decision. And the University of Minnesota’s chapter of the American Association of University chapters sent a letter to the administration asking it to do just that. Sumanth Gopinath is president of the chapter and an associate professor of music theory. He joined MPR News Guest Host Nina Moini.

