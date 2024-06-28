Special Pride Cube Critics, with ‘Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home’ and the rest of ‘Bridgerton’

Cube Critics Jacob Aloi and Kyra Miles discuss a home renovation show with a drag queen and a romance that wasn't very romantic.

The following are capsule reviews edited from the audio heard using the player above.

‘Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home’

This week, I tuned into “Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home,” featuring the fabulous Ojibwe Midwest drag queen, Trixie Mattel, who gained world fame not just for her drag performances but also as a YouTube star and cosmetics entrepreneur and especially as the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3.”

This series is a follow-up to her previous venture, “The Trixie Motel,” where she transformed a Palm Springs motel into a glamorous destination. In “Drag Me Home,” Trixie and her boyfriend of seven years tackle renovating their new house in Hollywood, infusing it with their unique style to create a shared space.

Support the News you Need Gifts from individuals keep MPR News accessible to all - free of paywalls and barriers.

The show is a delightful mix of home renovation adventures and sitcom-style sketches, complete with guest star cameos from the likes of Orville Peck and Nicole Byer.

It’s a fun watch, especially if you enjoy a blend of drag culture with the dynamics of home improvement. The house itself, described as having “good bones," provides a solid foundation for Trixie's creative designs and renovations.

For fans of renovation shows and those who love seeing drag queens in action beyond the stage, “Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home” is a highly recommended watch. It’s available on HGTV and streaming on Max.

— Jacob Aloi

‘Bridgerton’ Season Three, Part Two

“Bridgerton” season three, part two, now streaming on Netflix, may disappoint fans seeking the romance typically central to the series. This latest installment falls short of delivering the anticipated love story between characters Penelope and Colin, offering few scenes that capture their happiness.

However, the season notably embraces LGBTQ+ themes. It introduces a nuanced subtext between Eloise Bridgerton and Cressida, explores Benedict Bridgerton’s sexuality further, and presents a compelling twist with Francesca Bridgerton’s love interest being recast as Michaela Stirling — a departure from the original books.

— Kyra Miles