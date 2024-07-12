Cube Critics discuss ‘Mary Jane’s Not a Virgin Anymore’ and ‘The Boys, Season 4’

Cube Critics Max Sparber and Aron Woldeslassie discuss a 1996 film shot in California but set in Minnesota and season four of “The Boys.”

The following are capsule reviews edited from the audio heard using the player above.

‘Mary Jane’s Not a Virgin Anymore’

“Mary Jane’s Not a Virgin Anymore,” a poignant film by the late Minnesota filmmaker Sarah Jacobson, is a rare gem from 1996 that occasionally surfaces in screenings.

Though shot in California, the film is set in an independent movie theater in Minnesota, likely modeled after the Uptown Theater, with its characters dressed in the Uptown Theater uniform of skinny black ties and white shirts.

The story centers around a teenage girl, played by Lisa Gerstein, who is coming to terms with her first sexual experiences and navigating complex friendships with her coworkers at the theater.

These young characters, involved in adult-like escapades, embody the turbulent transition from youth to adulthood, often depicted through their late-night hangouts involving large bottles of Scotch.

“Mary Jane Is Not a Virgin Anymore” also serves as a cultural time capsule for Minnesota in the ‘90s. The film features local details like bands playing at the Nye’s Polonaise Room and a Walker Art Center Jim Dine t-shirt, alongside a soundtrack that includes Babes in Toyland.

This is a rare opportunity to see both “Mary Jane” and another Jacobson film, “I Was a Teenager Serial Killer,” both streaming on Criterion.

— Max Sparber

‘The Boys, Season 4’

Season four of “The Boys” on Amazon Prime escalates the series to exhilarating new highs and debaucherous new lows, continuing its tradition of intense violence, explicit content and sharp political commentary.

This season dives deeper into the schemes of its characters, notably with the series villain, Homelander, played by Anthony Starr, who attempts to take over the country. His coup reflects and touches upon current national issues, making the show especially relevant in today’s political climate.

“The Boys” is not suitable for children but offers a rich viewing experience for adults with its gory violence, ideological depth and well-earned pathos.

With the series finale approaching next Thursday, this season is a must-watch for both long-time fans and new viewers looking for a potent mix of action and thoughtful commentary.

— Aron Woldeslassie