A conversation with Sahan Journal’s new executive director Vanan Murugesan

On Minnesota Now, we’ve heard many stories brought to light by reporters at Sahan Journal. It’s a nonprofit newsroom launched in 2019 to cover immigrants and communities of color in Minnesota.

On Monday, the organization announced its new leader. Vanan Murugesan is taking the helm as executive director after founder Mukhtar Ibrahim announced he was stepping down last October.

For the last nine years, Murugesan has worked at Pillsbury United Communities, where he co-founded a nonprofit grocery store in north Minneapolis. And he stepped into the local media landscape by helping with the launches of the community news outlet North News and south Minneapolis radio station KRSM. Murugesen joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity. Click on the audio player above for the full interview.

With no journalistic background, why do you think you’re the right person to shepherd Sahan Journal?

I’m not a journalist by trade, but definitely passionate with the work that they do. In my time at Pillsbury United Communities, I led innovation and transformative work. But I was rarely, in fact never, the subject matter expert. So, my ability is not to be the main subject matter expert, but I believe my skill set in my experience is best to lead others so that they can achieve and accomplish their goals.

Sahan Journal has been doing amazing, exceptional work. I think the team and the board members are looking for a new leader now to usher in so someone can grow it as a nonprofit organization. So, my job is essentially to provide the infrastructure so that they can continue the good work that they’re currently doing.

How will you help Sahan Journal, a nonprofit, become financially sustainable moving into the coming years?

I think we’ll be following quite a bit of the MPR model. We are not there yet, but we will. I suspect that there will be a lot of supporters who are very interested in the content we are providing and they will be members to continue supporting it.

The World Foundation’s philanthropic partners are very interested in the work that the Sahan Journal is doing. They find it very critical. I believe that there will be a model out there where philanthropic partners will continue to support the work that we’re doing. I’ve noticed the trend where most media is moving towards a nonprofit model, so I think we’re heading in the right direction.

There are so many newsrooms dwindling in size, but the Sahan Journal is adding people. Do you want to focus on continuing that growth?

I don’t think we want to grow for the sake of growth, but the fact that Sahan Journal has been able to grow is a testament of the good work that they’re doing. The content that they’re generating is much wanted and needed in the Twin Cities and our state. Sahan plays a specific role with the stories that we tell and how we do it. I’m very sure that audiences will want to know more about this stuff that we cover.

When you first read Sahan Journal, what did you think?

I heard the name Sahan Journal during MPR coverage. I thought it was an interesting name. I thought the content was amazing. I think the first story I heard was from was a barber shop in north Minneapolis that was providing COVID vaccinations at the same time. I thought that was a cool story told in a way that I’ve rarely heard about.

I think people will be impressed that this operation is run by a group of 20 people. I think it’s absolutely amazing the quality of the work that they do and the way that they cover it.