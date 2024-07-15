At 23, Wendell Epps is making his mark as the new voice of the Minnesota Lynx

It was a sold-out crowd at Target Center for the Lynx-Fever game with Caitlin Clark in town. And it was an exciting game.

The Lynx were off to a hot start and led the third quarter with a seven-point lead. Then the Fever fought back, winning the game 81-74.

The man behind the mic doing play-by-play for Lynx Radio on KFAN is a new voice. Wendell Epps is just 23 years old and is also the first Black and Hispanic person to do play-by-play for the organization.

He joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to talk about his career.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity. Click on the audio player above for the full interview.

What was the atmosphere like last night at the Lynx-Fever game?

It was crazy. I mean, this was one of the most highly anticipated games of the season, with Caitlin Clark being in the building. As soon as I walked in, I saw nothing but a bunch of jerseys and fans in the building.

The atmosphere was great from start to finish. The Fever were the last team in the WNBA that the Lynx got to face this season. So, it was such a fun game. I was truly blessed to be part of it and obviously, it was an exciting one to call.

How did you start out in this business?

I have known I wanted to do something in sports broadcasting since I was 10 years old. When I was a sophomore in high school, I took my first-ever broadcast journalism class and I got introduced to being in front of the camera. I instantly fell in love with it. By my senior year of high school, I had started my own podcast, so I got experience producing, editing and hosting a podcast there.

Then when I went to college at High Point University, I became the play-by-play voice for the team for all four years there. I did a couple internships at Fox Sports and NBC affiliate news stations. Eventually I got my first crack last year, straight out of school with the Orlando Magic as a radio graduate associate. I worked all year in the NBA and then in the middle of the playoffs, I came here to Minnesota.

I left Orlando early to come here for this amazing opportunity with the Lynx and I’m fortunate enough for these opportunities. It’s a blessing. I just hope that I can use my age as an edge to give me even more energy and just be a big source of inspiration and hope for the entire Minnesota community.

Did you pattern yourself after any other play-by-play announcer?

As a kid, I’d be playing video games in my living room, and I would be pretending like I was announcing the game. My mom remembers when she would be walking over to the kitchen, I would do play-by-play of all her movements, like, “Oh, mom’s opening the fridge,” or, “She’s gonna go for the mustard or the ketchup. Oh, she’s going for the ketchup in a surprising twist!”

It’s honestly just one of those things where every day I find myself pretending I’m an announcer because it’s so engrained in my brain. It’s my job. It’s what I do on a daily basis, but it’s the best thing ever. I love play-by-play so much.

How do you keep up the enthusiasm?

Honestly, it’s just natural. I genuinely love sports. I have a great passion for this. I know how fortunate enough I am to be in the position I am right now, having just turned 23. So, I don’t take it for granted.

For me, it’s like I haven’t even looked at any of these games that I’ve done as work. This is a hobby for me. It’s a fun thing to do. You're always going to hear that energy when you hear me on the air.

What would you say to people who do not follow the Lynx to get them watching and listening?

I would say the Minnesota Lynx are without a doubt the most underrated team right now in the WNBA. We just won the Commissioner’s Cup Championship, which is the WNBA version of the NCAA tournament.

We have so many great basketball players. In our new podcast that we just launched, Lynx Unleashed, you can feel that these players have personalities with great energy and enthusiasm. Just watch the Lynx because they're going to make you smile when you watch them play and when you hear them talk, you’re going to have even more appreciation for them.

Have they got a shot at the title this year?

I think we do. We haven’t had Napheesa Collier the past couple games, which is a pretty big reason why we lost yesterday’s game against the Fever. Collier is without a doubt, in my mind, a top five player in this league. I think if she keeps playing the way she is, she has a shot of potentially being the MVP.

We have the sharpshooter Kayla McBride and Bridget Carleton, who is having herself a career year. As long as those players can stay healthy and stay consistent, I think the sky’s the limit for us.

How much digital content work are you doing?

That was a big part of what they were looking for when they were hiring for this position, which was something that I embraced. Where I was previously, I did a little bit of everything. I was producing, editing, hosting pregame shows, play-by-play for our G-league team and social media content. In this business, you have to wear multiple hats, which is how you’re able to move up in the ranks.

Fortunately enough, with Minnesota, they’ve given me the tools and resources and I’ve just ran with them and just went ahead and tried to get the best content as possible because these Lynx fans deserve it.

What’s the ultimate goal for you?

I’m definitely enjoying the ride. I’ve already achieved my dream of working in the NBA, but I’d love to be doing play-by-play at some point back in the NBA. I would love to be on national television or dive into other sports like football or soccer. I was watching the Copa America final and I’m still imagining what it would be like if I was actually doing play-by-play for that.

More than anything, I just want to be an inspiration being the first Black announcer here with the Minnesota Lynx and also the first person of Hispanic descent to be on the air for the Lynx. It’s one of those things where I just want to continue to inspire people and as long as my story can be a source of hope.