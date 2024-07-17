Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Minnesota Now with Cathy Wurzer
Cathy Wurzer and Alanna Elder

Gun rights advocates say young adults have a right to carry handguns, federal court agrees

A man speaks in low-ceiling room
Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus senior vice president Rob Doar offers instructions for speaking with legislators on gun rights during a lobbying day at the State Capitol in St. Paul.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

Minnesotans ages 18 through 20 could soon be able to legally carry handguns, after a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the state's age limit on concealed carry permits is unconstitutional.

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office could still appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and a spokesperson said they are considering whether to do so. As of now, the ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a win for gun rights advocates and three young adults who sued against the state’s age limit.

They cited the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, in which a 6-3 majority ruled people have a right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.

The Minnesota law, passed in 2003, allowed only people over 21 to apply for a permit to carry a handgun — the federal limit is 18. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke about the ruling with Rob Doar, senior vice president of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, which was a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

In a statement to MPR News, Attorney General Keith Ellison said he was “extremely disappointed” by the ruling.

“This epidemic of gun violence will continue unabated unless we do something about it. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court’s Bruen ruling made that far more difficult by opening the floodgates to litigation from gun advocacy groups looking to undo reasonable safety legislation,” Ellison said.

“This year alone, Minnesota has experienced at least four mass shootings. Just days ago, a 20-year-old tried to take the life of the former President of the United States. It is extremely troubling that Clarence Thomas’ misguided opinion in Bruen is preventing us from acting to protect the public from senseless violence like this. The people of Minnesota want and deserve solutions that reduce shootings and improve public safety, and today's ruling only makes that more difficult,” he said.

Minnesota’s ban on gun carry permits for young adults is unconstitutional, appeals court rules

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.