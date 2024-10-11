Cube Critics discuss ‘Heartstopper’ season three

Adapted from the beloved graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman, “Heartstopper” follows British high schoolers Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring on their journey of self-discovery and young love. The show also features the lives of their friend group as the young adults seek to find their place in the world.

MPR News arts reporter Jacob Aloi and digital editor Kaila White review season three of “Heartstopper,” which is available now on Netflix.

Heartstopper Season Three Synopsis

Season three of “Heartstopper,” adapted from volumes four and five of the graphic novels, takes on mental health issues like eating disorders, OCD and anxiety, as well as struggles transgender people experience.

This season also grows up a bit from the previous two seasons, with Nick and Charlie inching ever closer to taking their relationship to the next level.