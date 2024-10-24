Osseo school board passes policy allowing any resident to challenge library books

At the end of an impassioned meeting Tuesday night, the board of Osseo Public Schools voted 4-2 to change its policy to allow community members to challenge books in school libraries. Opponents of the measure call it a book ban policy.

Last year, state lawmakers passed a bill to block public schools from banning books because of the viewpoints or messages they portray. But that hasn't stopped the debate about which books students should be able to access.

Osseo school board member Tamara Grady voted against the new policy. She says parents have the right to influence what their own children can read, but other residents should not.

”If our books have passed at the building level and at the district effort, why would they need to come to the school board unless it is part of a concerted, coordinated effort to remove books from our system, to ban marginalized identities,” said Grady Tuesday night.

Board member Heather Douglass voted in favor. She says there should be a procedure for assessing books that includes residents.

“Our district is funded by tax-payer dollars. Not all tax-payers are parents. But all tax-payers and residents have a vested stake in our district and a fundamental right to participate in the process,” said Douglass.

Librarians from all over the state are gathered Thursday for a Minnesota Library Association conference. And it comes as their work is at the center of local politics.

Ashley Khron is an elementary school librarian in Edina and the Intellectual Freedom Chair of the Minnesota Library Association. She joined the program to give more perspective.

