Cube Critics discuss ‘Rumours’

“Rumours” is a Canadian dark comedy horror film directed by Guy Maddin, alongside frequent collaborators Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson. Set during the G7 Summit in Germany, the film satirizes political incompetence as leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the UK and the U.S. convene in a gazebo to draft a provisional statement.

What ensues is a descent into absurdity and chaos, surrounded by a bog inhabited by resurrected “bog people” — ancient figures preserved in peat whose bones have dissolved, leaving them awfully wobbly and squishy.

Cate Blanchett delivers a standout performance as the German Chancellor, also serving as co-producer. Roy Dupuis portrays the personification of Canada, with each actor embodying their country’s idiosyncrasies — in this film, global leaders are buffoons.

The film’s visual style merges soft-focus aesthetics reminiscent of Thomas Kinkade paintings with “Scooby-Doo” and melodramatic soap opera elements.

“Rumours” boasts a script that feels improvisational. Memorable scenes include a giant brain and a childlike AI designed to catch predators, leading to a series of scenes where leaders must act suspicious enough to trigger a police response without getting arrested.

Blending horror and comedy, “Rumours” stands out as one of the year’s best in both genres, offering sharp commentary wrapped in hysterical and unsettling scenarios.