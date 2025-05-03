Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Ask a bookseller
Emily Bright

Ask a Bookseller: ‘The Buffalo Hunter Hunter’ by Stephen Graham Jones

Ask a Bookseller Podcast
Ask a Bookseller
On The Thread’s Ask a Bookseller series, we talk to independent booksellers all over the country to find out what books they’re most excited about right now.  

book cover that reads buffalo hunter
"The Buffalo Hunter Hunter" by Stephen Graham Jones.
Courtesy S&S/Saga Press

Has Ryan Coogler’s recently released horror film “Sinners” got you in the mood for more vampire books? Ben Mayne of Tattered Cover Book Store in Littleton, Colo., recommends “The Buffalo Hunter Hunter” by Stephen Graham Jones. 

Mayne says the book gives “Interview with a Vampire” vibes. The vampire is a Blackfeet man named Good Stab, and the tale he confesses to a pastor in 1912 is one of revenge. The story shifts between the pastor’s journal entries and a modern reader discovering them.

"Throughout the story, you kind of side with him a little bit, and then you hate him again, and then you kind of realize that he might not be the bad guy in this conversation that they're having,” Mayne says. “It's super emotional, terrifying.

“Steven — he teaches here in Boulder— ties a lot of his Native roots into his storytelling. So he mixes a lot of lore into it and makes his own very creepy, disturbing creature.” 

