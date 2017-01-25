'Minnesota 13' tells little known history of moonshine in Stearns Co.

Men in Stearns County show off their "Minnesota 13" moonshine. Melrose History Museum

A new documentary running in the Twin Cities starting this weekend looks at the history of moonshine in Minnesota. During prohibition, Minnesotans made some of the highest-quality liquor around. And not just any Minnesotans, but Catholic farmers in rural Stearns County.

The liquor was called Minnesota 13, and it was coveted all over the country for its quality. In their documentary, Filmmakers Kelly Nathe and Norah Shapiro follow the story of Minnesota 13 all the way up to today, including modern attempts to recreate the moonshine. Kelly Nathe joined MPR's Cathy Wurzer in studio.

