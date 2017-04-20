Washington Post reporter calls Trump-Russia story 'astonishing'

President Donald Trump pauses in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington Friday, March 24, 2017 (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump's potential conflicts of interest, and the nature of his connections to Russia are "something quite extraordinary."

That's according to Washington Post investigative reporter Tom Hamburger, who says that, despite his long career following politics and money, the Trump administration is unlike anything he's covered before.

"The thing we learned very late in the campaign, perhaps too late to make a difference some of you may think, is that the intelligence agencies concluded that in fact there was — and they concluded it unanimously now, all 16 agencies — that there was a deliberate attempt by the Kremlin to interfere with our election," Hamburger said.

The next question is: was there some kind of coordination between Russia and Trump or his allies?

But suspicion of treason is not the same as treason, Hamburger said, and now we are dependent on still unfolding, carefully conducted investigations.

"There is an atmosphere of paranoia that has taken over the Washington Post at the moment," Hamburger said. "It started not because of fear of Trump or domestic surveillance, but because we were witnessing in real time the hacking of email accounts and private information by a foreign power."

Because of these fears, once consistent sources no longer wished to be contacted by email or telephone, it has completely changed the way reporters safeguard their reports, he said.

Even more ominous is a recent break in tradition at the White House. Previously a press pool would follow the president, or would at least be aware of his whereabouts — that is not the case with Trump.

This "astonishing" election inspired a new motto for the post: 'Democracy dies in darkness' — since its reveal the paper has seen a wave of public support.

Hamburger spoke at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School on April 18, 2017. A discussion with political science professor Larry Jacobs, including questions from the audience.

