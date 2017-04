The Current's Andrea Swensson and MPR News' Tom Weber outside Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minn., on April 21, 2017.

MPR News host Tom Weber and The Current program director Jim McGuinn reminisced about music icon Prince, who died a year ago at his home and recording studio.

The Current's Andrea Swensson recounted the timeline of that day, including an outpouring of grief and appreciation for the artist.

Listen to the conversation using the audio player above.

Featured music: "Paisley Park" and "Uptown."