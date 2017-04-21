News Quiz: A week of anniversaries and other Minnesota stories

Welcome to the weekend! Today we celebrate the life and music of Minnesota artist Prince, one year after his death.
Earlier this week the region also looked back at another tragedy: the devastating flood in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks that destroyed the downtown area there in 1997.
Meanwhile, today, a Duluth neighborhood that was down on its luck looks to the future, rebuilding the area through new business.
Check out these stories and more, and test your news knowledge with the quiz below:
What we know about the status of Prince's estate
Prince died of a drug overdose a year ago, leaving his personal affairs in disarray. Here's where things stand today and where they might go.
20 years after epic flood, Red River towns no longer dread the spring
The 1997 flood transformed the Red River Valley and its residents. State and federal officials responded with $1.1 billion in infrastructure spending to make sure a catastrophe never happens again.
Craftsmen, backpacks, beer build hope in a needy Duluth neighborhood
An eclectic group of businesses is sparking a renaissance in Lincoln Park, a Duluth neighborhood that could use the jobs.
'White male card game' fight at Capitol won't die
A rift over a backroom card game between lawmakers during a floor debate continued into another week at the Minnesota Capitol.
Minnesota boxer who wears hijab wins a fight
Amaiya Zafar, an Oakdale boxer, had been stymied by USA Boxing and the International Boxing Association, which says wearing a hijab is a violation of their uniform code, declaring covered heads, arms and legs a safety issue.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations recently announced that USA Boxing is going to allow Zafar to fight in sanctioned bouts under a religious exemption rule.
Bonus - a must listen: Why higher education doesn't close the gender wage gap
For decades, women have earned less than men at work. Although the gap is shrinking, new research shows that the wage gap persists even when women pursue higher education.