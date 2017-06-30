Marvin Gaye reluctantly gave in to the disco craze

Marvin Gaye File photo

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Got To Give It Up" by Marvin Gaye, which was No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 40 years ago.

Until he put this one out, Gaye had resisted recording a song to cash in on the disco craze of the 1970s. He was not a fan of the genre and the lyrics to this song are written as a parody of the typical disco dance floor story line.

Michael Jackson's early work as a solo artist was heavily influenced by this song.

And in 2015 a jury awarded Gaye's heirs $7.2 million after they determined that the mega-hit "Blurred Lines" borrowed heavily from "Got To Give It Up."