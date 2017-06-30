Report: Target complicit in exploiting truckers

Target store Steven Senne | AP 2013

A USA Today Network investigative report says Target and other big importers contracted with California trucking companies that exploited drivers.

The news organization said drivers were forced into debt to buy rigs, worked up to 20 hours a day and sometimes earned just pennies per hour.

Retailers spent millions of dollars fighting legislative efforts to help the drivers, who worked for subcontractors hired by retailers to move goods, USA Today reported.

In a statement, Target did not comment on the allegations but said the mistreatment of workers by anyone that does business with Target is unacceptable.

"Target is committed to responsible business conduct and we expect all of our vendors to comply with our vendor standards and all applicable laws and regulations around labor, wages, overtime and more," the retailer's statement read. "We also expect all of our vendors to follow all legal guidelines around the appropriate classification of their workers."

Lawyers and executives with trucking companies argue that the more than 1,100 drivers who have filed complaints represent a minority of truckers. They claim the charges of abuse have been exaggerated, as part of a union organizing campaign.