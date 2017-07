Brandi Carlile performed in The Current studio in 2014.

Today's Morning Edition music is from "The Story" by Brandi Carlile, who will be performing Friday night at the Basilica Block Party in downtown Minneapolis.

It's the title track from an album she released in 2007.

A new album released this year called "Cover Stories" features other artists interpreting the songs on "The Story." Those artists include Adele, Pearl Jam, Kris Kristofferson and Dolly Parton.