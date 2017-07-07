Photos: Remembering Philando Castile, one year later


Castile memorial events
1 A guest at a picnic at Gibbs Farm marking the one-year anniversary of Philando Castile's death enjoys music by the SeVy Gospel Choir. 
Remembering Philando Castile in Como Park
2 Diamond Reynolds, Philando Castile's girlfriend, speaks into a microphone at the "Black Love" event she hosted to mark the one-year anniversary of Castile's shooting death. Her daughter, in pink shorts, stands nearby. The event included food, music and games at St. Paul's Como Park Thursday. 
Diamond Reynolds and Jacob Ladda
3 Diamond Reynolds, left, talks with Jacob Ladda at the "Black Love" event she hosted to mark the one-year anniversary of Philando Castile's shooting death. 
4 Valerie Castile greets guests at a memorial picnic she hosted on the one-year anniversary of her son's death. 
5 Melanie Leehy, co-chair of the Falcon Heights Task Force on Policing, speaks to the crowd at a picnic marking the one-year anniversary of the death of Philando Castile. 
6 Guests eat dinner and listen to Melanie Leehy, co-chair of the Falcon Heights Task Force on Policing, speak during the picnic at Gibbs Farm. 
7 Clarence Castile, front, enjoys a good laugh with other guests during a picnic at Gibbs Farm to mark the first anniversary of his nephew Philando Castile's death. 
8 The SeVy Gospel Quartet performs at Thursday's Gibbs Farm picnic. 
9 Guests listen to music from the SeVy Gospel Quartet at the Gibbs Farm picnic. 
10 Valerie Castile tells the crowd gathered at Gibbs Farm that Gov. Mark Dayton announced that day that he would like a new police training fund to be named after her son. 
11 Picnic attendees applaud after Valerie Castile speaks to the crowd Thursday. 
12 Jacob Ladda applauds a speaker during a picnic marking the one-year anniversary of Philando Castile's death at Gibbs Farm Thursday. 
13 Sally Rafowicz talks with Elaine Vargo, right, who was Philando Castile's co-worker, during a picnic marking the first anniversary of his death during a traffic stop. "Philando was kind and calm. He was a sweet guy," Vargo said. 
14 Valerie Castile leads guests out of Gibbs Farm in Falcon Heights, Minn., after a memorial picnic she hosted on the one-year anniversary of her son's death. 
15 Pastor Danny Givens, left, stands next to Philando Castile's mother, Valerie, as he addresses the crowd at a candlelight vigil honoring the life of her son, Philando Castile, gathered near the location where he was shot and killed during a traffic stop. 
16 A child holds a candle during a vigil honoring the life of Philando Castile near the location where he was shot, a year after his death. The vigil was held at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Fry Street in Falcon Heights, Minn., on Thursday, July 7, 2017. 