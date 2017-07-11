Diana Ross and a Motown musical both playing Tuesday night in Minneapolis

Singer Diana Ross posed in the press room at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Today's Morning Edition music is from Diana Ross with "More Today Than Yesterday," a song from her most recent collection of love songs.

It's one of the songs she's been performing on her current tour, which comes to Northrop in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Tuesday is also the opening night for the touring production of "Motown: The Musical" at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis. That show tells the story of Motown Records and includes music originally recorded by Ross when she was a member of the Supremes.