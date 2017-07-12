Minnesota calls out CenturyLink over questionable consumer charges

In this May 31, 2014 file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson addresses the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Convention in Duluth, Minn.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson has sued CenturyLink, charging that the telecom company has failed to give many customers the prices they're quoted for internet and TV services.

"I want the company to knock it off," she told reporters Wednesday. "It's not OK for a company to quote one price and then charge another for something as basic as cable television and internet services. So, we want an injunction so the company stops doing this to other people."

Customers should check their bills and should not trust that the company is giving them any deal it puts on the table, she added.

Swanson said she hopes to get restitution for consumers and give them the option of ending contracts without facing $200 penalties. The attorney general used subpoena authority to obtain internal company communications and recordings of sales agents speaking with customers angry because they weren't getting promised prices.

CenturyLink did not immediately respond to a request for comment.