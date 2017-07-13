Art Hounds: Puppeteers from around the world hang out in St. Paul

"Cendres" ("Ashes") by Plexus Polaire is one of many shows that are part of the National Puppetry Festival in St. Paul.

This week on Art Hounds: the National Puppetry Festival, a new opera about the mother of Martin Luther King Jr., and the Rolling River Music Festival.

Scotty Reynolds, artistic director of Mixed Precipitation (home of the Picnic Operetta), is thrilled about OperaWorks 52's production of "Mother King," a new opera on the life of Alberta Williams King, the mother of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. OperaWorks 52's mission is to highlight overlooked narratives, and "bring opera back to the people." That's something Reynolds says he wants to see. Performances run July 20-29 at Public Functionary art gallery in Minneapolis.

Kathee Foran worked at In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre for 20 years. Now that she's retired, what is she going to do? Head to the National Puppetry Festival, of course. This year St. Paul is hosting the annual festival, which will feature daily performances and culminates in a day of free community activities. The festival runs July 17-22 at Concordia College.

Megan Tsui will be at Red Wing's Central Park Bandshell on Saturday for the Rolling River Music Festival. This year the festival has an Americana theme and features Horseplay, Sam Lewis and Girls Guns & Glory." Tsui says Sam Lewis' voice is like hot buttered rum; she's looking forward to grabbing a blanket and a chair and enjoying a summer evening along the river.