Kayaker on St. Croix River missing; public's help requested

Authorities are searching for a man who went missing while kayaking on the St. Croix River in Chisago County.

The sheriff's office says a kayak was found on shore Wednesday night on the Wisconsin side of the river, with a tackle box and vehicle keys inside. A vehicle belonging to the owner of the kayak was located unoccupied at Interstate Park in Taylors Falls.

Ground, water and air searches on Thursday turned up no sign of 49-year-old Vue Her. His family filed a missing person report with the Oakdale Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities, who also are asking people to keep an eye out for missing pink and green fishing poles.