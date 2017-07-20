Homecoming: Experiences of Korean-American adoptees who returned to Korea to live

âMegan Arnesen, of Plymouth, Minn., visited a busy market in Daejeon Photo by Kaomi Goetz for MPR News

Kaomi Goetz is an American journalist and a Korean-American adoptee. She spoke to MPR News host Tom Weber about her research into the legacy of the Korean international adoption program.

Goetz tells the stories of these adoptees who repatriate or resettle in Korea in a podcast series called Adapted.

They were joined by Megan Arnesen, a fellow Korean-American adoptee who was interviewed by Goetz.

