Homecoming: Experiences of Korean-American adoptees who returned to Korea to live

• Subscribe to the MPR News with Tom Weber podcast
Kaomi Goetz is an American journalist and a Korean-American adoptee. She spoke to MPR News host Tom Weber about her research into the legacy of the Korean international adoption program.
• Related: For Minn. adoptees, search for Korean roots an emotional journey
Goetz tells the stories of these adoptees who repatriate or resettle in Korea in a podcast series called Adapted.
• Related: Minnesota adoptees forge bonds, find kinship in South Korea visit
They were joined by Megan Arnesen, a fellow Korean-American adoptee who was interviewed by Goetz.
To hear their full conversation use the audio player above.