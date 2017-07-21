After attack in Coon Rapids, Asma Jama found support from an unlikely source

Dawn Sahr (left) and Asma Jama met for the first time at StoryCorps. In October 2015, Sahr's sister physically attacked Jama at a restaurant in Minnesota. Afterward, Sahr reached out to Jama to make sure she was OK and to offer her support.
Dawn Sahr (left) and Asma Jama met for the first time at StoryCorps. In October 2015, Sahr's sister physically attacked Jama at a restaurant in Minnesota. Afterward, Sahr reached out to Jama to make sure she was OK and to offer her support. 