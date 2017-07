Listen: How much are we willing to pay for health care?

Health care costs are rising: prescriptions, deductibles, premiums, co-pays. But how much are we willing and able to pay for the health care we use?

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to Elizabeth Bradley, Vassar College president and author of "The American Health Care Paradox: Why Spending More Is Getting Us Less," and Renee Crichlow, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, about health care and cost sharing.

