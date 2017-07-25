'How to be Muslim: An American Story'

Haroon Moghul's parents had his life all neatly planned: He would go to medical school, begin life as a doctor. Then find some nice Muslim girl to marry at 35.

It didn't quite work out that way.

There would be no medical school. Girls were elusive at times. He struggled with being bi-polar, and Moghul's commitment to his faith waxed and waned.

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to Moghul about his road to faith and happiness that he writes about in his memoir, "How to be Muslim: An American Story."

