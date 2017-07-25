Loon's new soccer stadium will be Allianz Field

Minnesota United, the state's Major League Soccer franchise, released this rendering of its new stadium, featuring the stadium's new name, Allianz Field.

Minnesota's Major League Soccer franchise says its new home under construction in St. Paul will be known as Allianz Field.

The Golden Valley-based life insurance and annuity firm, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, paid for the naming rights.

The company and the Minnesota United declined to disclose terms of the deal, although team owner Bill McGuire said the proceeds will help fund the stadium development. The $200 million stadium will seat 19,000 and is scheduled to open for play in 2019.