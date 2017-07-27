Hole in deck closes Osceola bridge over the St. Croix

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed to traffic a bridge over the St. Croix River that the agency says has suffered damage to its deck.

MnDOT offered few details about the nature of the damage, other than a brief posting on its traveler information site saying there is a hole in the deck of the bridge. It crosses the St. Croix River north of Marine on St. Croix, and connects Highway 95 on the Minnesota side to the Wisconsin city of Osceola.

It's the only river crossing between Taylor's Falls and Stillwater.

The bridge is a steel truss design and is listed among the state's fracture critical bridges, subject to sudden failure in certain situations.

Bridge inspection records show it was built in 1953 and remodeled in 2010. A news release from MnDOT said the bridge was closed for inspection last September.