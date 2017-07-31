Airport vehicle crash kills runway worker in Fargo

An early morning crash on a Fargo airport runway killed a worker who was painting runway markings.

Hector International Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Doberstein says a vehicle driven by an airport employee struck the contractor's paint rig, killing the driver.

Doberstein says both drivers had authority to be on the runway.

"At airports a lot of maintenance, on your runways especially, are done at night. The airport was still open except the primary runway was closed for this operation," said Doberstein.

Fargo police are investigating the accident. The name of the worker who died has not been released.