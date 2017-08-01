Photos: Looking back at the I-35W bridge collapse

Even for those who were nowhere near the bridge when it collapsed, it was an "I remember where I was when..." moment in state history.

The Interstate 35W bridge disaster in Minneapolis killed 13 and injured 145, when the bridge broke apart during rush hour on Aug. 1, 2007. Cellphone networks crashed under the load of people checking on loved ones, or asking if they had heard the news.

It changed lives for the people on the bridge that day, and changed how most in the state looked at the safety of our bridges and roads.

Here's a look back at that photos from that fateful day.