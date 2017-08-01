Photos: Looking back at the I-35W bridge collapse


1 Minneapolis police officers set up a line to monitor the crowd gathered to see the collapsed portion of the Interstate 35W bridge on Wednesday evening, Aug. 1, 2007. 
2 A rescue worker aided a victim after the I-35W bridge collapsed Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2007. 
3 Vehicles burned in the wreckage of the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis after it collapsed, sending numerous vehicles into the Mississippi River Aug. 1, 2007. The busy highway bridge that spans the Mississippi River just northeast of Minneapolis collapsed during rush hour Wednesday, sending dozens of cars, tons of concrete and twisted metal crashing into the water. 
4 Smoke rose from the I-35W bridge after it collapsed Aug. 1, 2007, into the Mississippi River. At least one person was known to be dead the first night, and 28 injured. 
5 The injured were treated in makeshift triage centers after the I-35W bridge collapse strained emergency rescue resources Aug. 1, 2007. 
6 An aerial view shows the collapsed I-35W bridge Aug. 4, 2007. At that point, five people were confirmed dead and 8 others missing. 
7 Rescue workers gathered on the I-35W bridgeafter it collapsed Aug. 1, 2007. 
8 A steady stream of onlookers came to get a glimpse of the collapsed bridge from Father Hennepin Park in Minneapolis, on Aug. 2, 2007. Divers searched the river for bodies still trapped beneath the twisted debris. 
9 An aerial view of the bridge over the Mississippi River on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2007. 
10 People stood alongside the I-35W bridge after it collapsed Aug. 1, 2007. 
11 Partially submerged cars awaited removal from the Mississippi River after the collapse of the bridge. 
12 The collapsed I-35W bridge on Aug. 4, 2007. 
13 Andrea Cabrera, 3, looked at a small memorial in Gold Medal Park honoring the victims of the bridge collapse Aug. 5, 2007. 
14 Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 from Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek, Virginia., set up a base of operations aboard the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Crane Barge Wade on Aug. 7, 2007. 
15 Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 assisted other federal, state, and local authorities managing disaster and recovery efforts at the site. 
16 An interfaith service at St. Mark's Cathedral was held to remember the victims of the bridge collapse on Aug. 5, 2007. 
17 Cars were scattered over the I-35W bridge Thursday, Aug. 2, 2007, after the bridge collapsed during Wednesday evening's rush hour. 
18 Officials carried the body of a victim up the embankment on the north side of the Mississippi River near the I-35W bridge Thursday, Aug. 9, 2007. Divers pulled two more bodies from the wreckage of the collapsed Mississippi River bridge on Thursday, bringing the confirmed death toll at that point to seven. 
19 Local police officers met over a picnic table near the area where the bridge collapsed over the Mississippi River Wednesday in Minneapolis, Aug. 2, 2007. 
20 A surveyor made her way across the I-35W bridge, Friday, Aug. 3, 2007. 
21 An aerial view of the I-35W bridge that collapsed over the Mississippi River seen Friday, Aug. 3, 2007. 
22 An I-35W emblem was put up at the Metrodome before the start of the Minnesota Twins-Cleveland Indians baseball game on Aug. 3, 2007, to honor the victims of the tragic I-35W bridge collapse on Aug. 1, 2007. A game had been postponed on the evening of the collapse. 
23 An aerial view of the bridge that collapsed over the Mississippi River on Aug. 3, 2007. 
24 Ron Engebretsen, of Shoreview, hugged his daughters Anne, left, and Jessica, right, following a news conference, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2007, in Minneapolis. Engebretsen's wife Sherry died in the bridge collapse. 
25 President George W. Bush, center, was accompanied by Hennepin County Sheriff Richard Stanek, center left, as the president met rescue workers and law enforcement while he toured the damage on Aug. 4, 2007. 
26 Spotlights illuminated the collapsed I-35W bridge, left, while officials closed off the adjacent bridge as rescue efforts continued into the night, Aug. 1, 2007. 