Photos: Looking back at the I-35W bridge collapse
Even for those who were nowhere near the bridge when it collapsed, it was an "I remember where I was when..." moment in state history.
The Interstate 35W bridge disaster in Minneapolis killed 13 and injured 145, when the bridge broke apart during rush hour on Aug. 1, 2007. Cellphone networks crashed under the load of people checking on loved ones, or asking if they had heard the news.
changed lives for the people on the bridge that day, and changed how most in the state looked at the safety of our bridges and roads.
Here's a look back at that photos from that fateful day.
1 Minneapolis police officers set up a line to monitor the crowd gathered to see the collapsed portion of the Interstate 35W bridge on Wednesday evening, Aug. 1, 2007. John Doman | St. Paul Pioneer Press via AP 2 A rescue worker aided a victim after the I-35W bridge collapsed Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2007. Richard Tsong-Taatarii | Star Tribune via AP 3 Vehicles burned in the wreckage of the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis after it collapsed, sending numerous vehicles into the Mississippi River Aug. 1, 2007. The busy highway bridge that spans the Mississippi River just northeast of Minneapolis collapsed during rush hour Wednesday, sending dozens of cars, tons of concrete and twisted metal crashing into the water. Jacob Reynolds | Associated Press 4 Smoke rose from the I-35W bridge after it collapsed Aug. 1, 2007, into the Mississippi River. At least one person was known to be dead the first night, and 28 injured. Scott Takushi | St. Paul Pioneer Press via AP 5 The injured were treated in makeshift triage centers after the I-35W bridge collapse strained emergency rescue resources Aug. 1, 2007. Brandi Jane Thomas | St. Paul Pioneer Press via AP 6 An aerial view shows the collapsed I-35W bridge Aug. 4, 2007. At that point, five people were confirmed dead and 8 others missing. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images 7 Rescue workers gathered on the I-35W bridgeafter it collapsed Aug. 1, 2007. Scott Takushi | St. Paul Pioneer Press via AP 8 A steady stream of onlookers came to get a glimpse of the collapsed bridge from Father Hennepin Park in Minneapolis, on Aug. 2, 2007. Divers searched the river for bodies still trapped beneath the twisted debris. Ben Garvin | St. Paul Pioneer Press via AP 9 An aerial view of the bridge over the Mississippi River on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2007. Morry Gash | Associated Press 10 People stood alongside the I-35W bridge after it collapsed Aug. 1, 2007. Tim Davis | Associated Press 11 Partially submerged cars awaited removal from the Mississippi River after the collapse of the bridge. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images 12 The collapsed I-35W bridge on Aug. 4, 2007. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images 13 Andrea Cabrera, 3, looked at a small memorial in Gold Medal Park honoring the victims of the bridge collapse Aug. 5, 2007. Scott Olson | Getty Images 14 Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 from Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek, Virginia., set up a base of operations aboard the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Crane Barge Wade on Aug. 7, 2007. Joshua Adam Nuzzo | U.S. Navy via Getty Images 15 Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 assisted other federal, state, and local authorities managing disaster and recovery efforts at the site. Joshua Adam Nuzzo | U.S. Navy via Getty Images 16 An interfaith service at St. Mark's Cathedral was held to remember the victims of the bridge collapse on Aug. 5, 2007. Scott Olson | Getty Images 17 Cars were scattered over the I-35W bridge Thursday, Aug. 2, 2007, after the bridge collapsed during Wednesday evening's rush hour. Bruce Bisping | Star Tribune via AP 18 Officials carried the body of a victim up the embankment on the north side of the Mississippi River near the I-35W bridge Thursday, Aug. 9, 2007. Divers pulled two more bodies from the wreckage of the collapsed Mississippi River bridge on Thursday, bringing the confirmed death toll at that point to seven. Jerry Holt | Star Tribune via AP 19 Local police officers met over a picnic table near the area where the bridge collapsed over the Mississippi River Wednesday in Minneapolis, Aug. 2, 2007. Morry Gash | Associated Press 20 A surveyor made her way across the I-35W bridge, Friday, Aug. 3, 2007. M. Spencer Green | Associated Press 21 An aerial view of the I-35W bridge that collapsed over the Mississippi River seen Friday, Aug. 3, 2007. Morry Gash | Associated Press 22 An I-35W emblem was put up at the Metrodome before the start of the Minnesota Twins-Cleveland Indians baseball game on Aug. 3, 2007, to honor the victims of the tragic I-35W bridge collapse on Aug. 1, 2007. A game had been postponed on the evening of the collapse. Andy King | Associated Press 23 An aerial view of the bridge that collapsed over the Mississippi River on Aug. 3, 2007. Morry Gash | Associated Press 24 Ron Engebretsen, of Shoreview, hugged his daughters Anne, left, and Jessica, right, following a news conference, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2007, in Minneapolis. Engebretsen's wife Sherry died in the bridge collapse. Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press 25 President George W. Bush, center, was accompanied by Hennepin County Sheriff Richard Stanek, center left, as the president met rescue workers and law enforcement while he toured the damage on Aug. 4, 2007. Charles Dharapak | Associated Press 26 Spotlights illuminated the collapsed I-35W bridge, left, while officials closed off the adjacent bridge as rescue efforts continued into the night, Aug. 1, 2007. Richard Tsong-Taatarii | Star Tribune via AP