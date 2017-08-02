2 missing after Minnehaha Academy explosion, collapse

Updated: 1 p.m. | Posted: 10:54 a.m.

Two people are still unaccounted for after an explosion and partial building collapse Wednesday morning at Minnehaha Academy's Upper School in Minneapolis.

Three people were rescued off the roof of one of the buildings, and another person believed missing was found uninjured. Five people were taken to a hospital with injuries, although one has since been released.

At 12:35 p.m., the school posted on Facebook that "all of our Summer Program students and staff are accounted for and safe."

A portion of the Upper Campus of Minnehaha Academy collapsed. Caroline Yang for MPR News

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially tweeted that one fatality was reported, but authorities haven't been able to confirm that report, and Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said they are backing off that statement.

Tyner said crews were working to put out a fire in the building in the 3100 block of West River Parkway and searching for the two missing people who may be trapped in the rubble. He didn't immediately know whether the missing individuals were adults or children.

Tyner said it appears the explosion might have been caused by a ruptured gas line, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Minnehaha Academy is on summer break, but many students and staff were at the campus for basketball practice, soccer and cross country activities.

The school has multiple buildings. In a post on its Facebook page, the school said the explosion only affected the "upper school," and staff inside the building reported hearing a loud noise and feeling the building shake. The academy's lower school was unaffected.

Joel Maart said he was in the building, talking to a colleague, when it exploded. Another co-worker ran by saying, "get out, get out, there's a gas leak!"

"As soon as I started to take a step or two toward my door, then it just exploded," he said. "It felt like somebody pushed you down, like you got pushed down to the ground pretty good, and dust and stuff flying everywhere."

Gov. Mark Dayton's office released a statement saying state officials were in close contact with local emergency responders and will provide help needed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.