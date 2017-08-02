Riot charges dropped against Philando Castile's cousin

Police used mace and smoke bombs on protesters to try to clear the area during the shutdown of I-94 on July 9, 2016.

Felony riot charges have been dropped against a man who participated in protests after a police officer shot and killed Philando Castile.

The Carver County Attorney's Office says there was insufficient evidence to proceed with charges against Louis Hunter.

Hunter is a cousin of Castile, the motorist shot by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez during a July 2016 traffic stop.

Hunter participated in a protest that shut down Interstate 94. During it, some participants threw objects at police, causing injuries. Prosecutors say video shows Hunter was agitated and swearing at officers, but no video shows him throwing objects. Hunter denied throwing anything.

Carver County considered charges because of Hunter's relationship to Castile and because Ramsey County was prosecuting Yanez. The St. Paul City Attorney is handling other misdemeanor cases stemming from the protest.